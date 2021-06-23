Ariana Grande on ‘Voice,’ ‘The Big Leap’ & More Showstoppers This Fall

You might as well have a front-row seat — at home on the sofa — for some great music-filled series and specials.

Grammy winner Ariana Grande joins Season 21 of The Voice (NBC), asking contestants to say “Thank you, next” to veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Airing after The Masked Singer, new competition series Alter Ego (Fox) ups the wacky by asking vocalists to perform as their “dream avatar.”

In the heartwarming dramedy The Big Leap (Fox), Scott Foley stars as the producer of a dance reality show who casts a group of underdogs (played by Teri Polo and Piper Perabo, among others), all hoping for a chance at a better life, to star in a reimagined production of Swan Lake.

Acclaimed artists Eve and Brandy lead Queens (ABC), a hip-hop drama about a ’90s girl group reuniting after 20 years. The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back (September 26, CBS and Paramount+) celebrates the reopening of theaters in New York City — and the new Tony winners — with a star-studded concert.

And TV’s next holiday musical event, Annie Live! (NBC), is only a day (OK, a few months) away, with Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan.

