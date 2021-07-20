‘One of Us Is Lying’ Channels ’13 Reasons Why’ in Peacock’s First Teaser (VIDEO)

Peacock has unveiled its first look at One of Us Is Lying, the new original series based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The drama’s first teaser gives off major 13 Reasons Why vibes, teasing a twisty mystery involving five high schoolers. One of Us Is Lying follows these teens into detention but when only four walk out alive, everyone else becomes a suspect with something to hide.

“Welcome back Bayview, I hope you’re ready for a wild year because it’s only the first day of school and one of these four made it my last,” the voice of Mark McKenna’s Simon reveals. The suspects at the center of this mystery are Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), Nate (Cooper van Grootel), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), and Cooper (Chibuikem Uche).

Who is responsible for Simon’s death? The teaser below shines a light on the shady activities that raise suspicions for Bronwyn, Nate, Addy, and Cooper. Plus, why would anyone want to kill Simon? That’s a question that will be answered with time.

Along with releasing a trailer, Peacock also shared a fun reaction video of the cast viewing the teaser themselves. Check it out, below, and stay tuned for an official premiere date for One of Us Is Lying at Peacock.

One of Us Is Lying, TBA, Peacock