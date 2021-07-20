‘House of the Dragon’ & ‘Bridgerton’ Among Productions Shut Down Due to COVID

The Targaryens are taking a break as production for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series shuts down due to COVID-19.

The show is just one of many U.K.-based shoots to halt production due to positive COVID tests on set. Due to health and safety protocols behind the scenes, filming has stopped temporarily and will resume at a later date.

According to Deadline, the pause is only two days long as filming is set to restart on Wednesday. The individual who tested positive will isolate and close contacts are also required to quarantine for the appropriate amounts of time.

This news comes shortly after it was revealed that production on Bridgerton‘s second season had been shut down for a second time indefinitely following a positive case of COVID-19. No further information on whether it was an actor or crew member was given, but proper precautions following the positive test have been followed.

On the film side of things, a feature adaptation of Matilda for Netflix also shut down production in the U.K. due to a positive case. Despite a rise in cases overseas, the U.K. is moving forward with reopening the country.

Production on House of the Dragon began earlier this spring in April with several images released since filming began. The fantasy drama from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik is set hundreds of years before the events of Thrones and stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, and Steve Toussaint among others.

House of the Dragon, Expected 2022, HBO