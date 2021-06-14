‘Bridgerton’ Showrunner Reveals Season 2’s Scandalous Premiere Title

Bridgerton‘s showrunner Chris Van Dusen is giving fans their first look at the Season 2 premiere episode with the installment’s script.

The photo shared via Twitter offers a peek at the cover of the episode script which reveals the installment’s title, “Capital R Rake.” Season 2 will center around eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and the title is more than likely an allusion to him. The image was accompanied by some hashtags that include #ItsComing and #Season2.

The term rake is a little dated, but ultimately translates to someone who is loose with their morals, and considering what viewers saw of Anthony’s behavior in Season 1, this certainly rings true. Despite being driven by his impulses in his own romantic entanglements, Anthony was very strict about the way his baby sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) conducted herself during the season she was looking for a match.

Now that she has found one in Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), it’s Anthony’s turn to find a proper match of his own. Season 2 will follow the events of Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second installment in her bestselling Bridgerton book series.

Simone Ashley will portray Season 2’s co-lead, Kate Sharma, a variation of the character Kate Sheffield from Quinn’s book. Not many other details about Season 2 have been unveiled at this time, but rest assured that plenty of Bridgerton is on the way. Netflix already renewed the Regency-era drama for Seasons 3 and 4.

Bridgerton, Season 2, TBA, Netflix