Peacock Orders ‘Days of Our Lives’ Limited Series ‘Beyond Salem’

Are you ready to dive deeper into the Days of our Lives world? Because Peacock is.

The streamer has given a five-episode order to the limited series spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The first original limited series brings past and present residents of Salem together for a unique mission.

The series embroils several characters in a mystery involving stolen jewels which could cause serious problems for Salem if they fall into the wrong hands. The action follows John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) to Zurich, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on a romantic getaway to New Orleans, Chad (Billy Flynn) who visits old friends in Phoenix, and Abe (James Reynolds), Paulina (Jackée Harry), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey) on vacation in Miami.

In a race against time, ISA agent Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) crosses the globe in search of the missing treasure. The series promises plenty of romance, action, drama, and surprises that Days fans have come to expect over the years. Viewers will spend a week with their fave Salem couples and reconnect with some familiar faces throughout the series.

The series will also feature several others on the hunt for stolen gems across the globe. Produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has yet to set a premiere date. Stay tuned for updates as the series takes shape at Peacock.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, TBA, Peacock