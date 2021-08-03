‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Love Guest Host David Faber Despite Not Knowing Who He Is

CNBC’s David Faber is the latest guest host on Jeopardy! and despite not having the name value or fan recognition of previous hosts such as LeVar Burton and Mayim Bialik, he has quickly won over viewers.

The host of Squawk on the Street seemed a natural on his first night on the job, with one fan describing him as “smooth and professional” and another claiming he was “doing the best job yet.” This came as a surprise to many viewers as they had no idea who Faber was beforehand.

Who is the David Faber guy? I already like him for the job #Jeopardy — Mrs. S ♔ (@TheReal1MrsS) August 3, 2021

Tuned in late. I have no idea who David Faber is but he has a kind face. #jeopardy — 😵🍞Coma Toast 🍞😵 (@VeryLinzy) August 3, 2021

#jeopardy Wait a minute… Where did David Faber come from? This guy is a natural. It’s either him or KenJennings for permanent host. — Pasco Pat (@iveypatrick) August 3, 2021

I don’t know who this guy is hosting Jeopardy, but I kind of like him — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 2, 2021

He’s actually doing the best job yet. Wow. I don’t even know who he is. — Anneof1000Daze (@anneof1000) August 3, 2021

During the show’s intro, Faber mentioned that he already has a connection to the long-running game show. In 2012, he competed in the Jeopardy! Power Players Tournament, where he defeated NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Fox News’ Dana Perino. He explained that this experience helped him prepare for the hosting gig.

“I am so excited to be here. As a financial journalist, I live in a world of facts, and what I love is that that’s what Jeopardy! is all about,” Faber said. “Having also played as a contestant with Alex [Trebek], I understand just how important it was to him that the players were able to perform at their very best. And I hope and intend to honor that standard as a guest host this week.”

Before stepping up to the lectern, Faber had practiced at home with his friends in a makeshift version of the game. “A bunch of my friends showed up to be contestants, to have me be there, and then a few others just to listen and critique,” he said in his Jeopardy! interview. “It actually ended up being very helpful.”

As the positive fan response shows, the practice certainly paid off for Faber. Check out more fan reaction below:

Well pshaw. On the basis of one night, I’m v surprised to find myself saying that @davidfaber is already a Top 5 @Jeopardy sub host. — kentucker (@kentucker) August 2, 2021

congratulations to my partner @davidfaber for his incredible performance in Jeopardy last night. So smooth and perfect.. Just a joy to watch.. David’s on all week so be sure to catch him. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) August 3, 2021

David Faber on #Jeopardy starting strong. Best banter, commentary, reactions, timing. Interesting… @davidfaber one of the best so far! — LSP (@lsposner) August 2, 2021

Great first show @davidfaber. Huge jeopardy fan here and am looking forward to the rest of your week! — Rose Pye (@rosecpye) August 3, 2021

David Faber has been the best guest host since the EP. Good timing, good volume level and solid interviewing. These are facts. #Jeopardy — Neri Alana (@ner_alana) August 3, 2021

Just finished watching Jeopardy. Very impressed with David Faber. His first day and he was smooth and professional. — Larry Hoffman (@DLarryHoffman) August 3, 2021

@davidfaber gets my vote for permanent host of #Jeopardy. Great job! — Kim Austin (@kla246) August 3, 2021

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings