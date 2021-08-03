‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Love Guest Host David Faber Despite Not Knowing Who He Is

Martin Holmes
2 Comments
David Faber Jeopardy!
CBS

CNBC’s David Faber is the latest guest host on Jeopardy! and despite not having the name value or fan recognition of previous hosts such as LeVar Burton and Mayim Bialik, he has quickly won over viewers.

The host of Squawk on the Street seemed a natural on his first night on the job, with one fan describing him as “smooth and professional” and another claiming he was “doing the best job yet.” This came as a surprise to many viewers as they had no idea who Faber was beforehand.

During the show’s intro, Faber mentioned that he already has a connection to the long-running game show. In 2012, he competed in the Jeopardy! Power Players Tournament, where he defeated NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Fox News’ Dana Perino. He explained that this experience helped him prepare for the hosting gig.

“I am so excited to be here. As a financial journalist, I live in a world of facts, and what I love is that that’s what Jeopardy! is all about,” Faber said. “Having also played as a contestant with Alex [Trebek], I understand just how important it was to him that the players were able to perform at their very best. And I hope and intend to honor that standard as a guest host this week.”

Before stepping up to the lectern, Faber had practiced at home with his friends in a makeshift version of the game. “A bunch of my friends showed up to be contestants, to have me be there, and then a few others just to listen and critique,” he said in his Jeopardy! interview. “It actually ended up being very helpful.”

As the positive fan response shows, the practice certainly paid off for Faber. Check out more fan reaction below:

