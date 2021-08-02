Seth MacFarlane Slams Tucker Carlson, Wishes ‘Family Guy’ Didn’t Air On Fox

Seth MacFarlane has made it abundantly clear that he wants to sever ties with Fox, wishing that his show Family Guy was on “any other network.”

The Orville actor took to social media on Sunday to air his grievances with the network, taking particular exception with Tucker Carlson, the host of the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight. “Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” MacFarlane tweeted.

He continued: “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

In January 2020, after a decades-long relationship with 20th Century Fox Television, MacFarlane inked a $200M overall deal With NBCUniversal. The deal will see the Ted director and his Fuzzy Door Productions create and develop new TV projects across NBC’s various outlets.

This is not the first time MacFarlane has taken issue with Fox or Carlson. In 2018, in a now-deleted tweet, MacFarlane expressed his anger with the news network after Carlson told his viewers to “always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.”

MacFarlane tweeted in response: “In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe s***, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

He also called out another Fox News host, Laura Ingraham, last April after she suggested that the Washington Post wanted the coronavirus shut down to continue indefinitely. “I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation,” MacFarlane wrote.

Family Guy has aired on Fox for 19 seasons, with Season 20 scheduled to premiere on September 26, 2021. Fox has already renewed the long-running animated series for a 21st season.

Family Guy, Season 20, September 26, Fox