‘Arthur’: Should PBS Have Kept the Animated Series Going? (POLL)

It’s the end of an era at PBS as the network announced its long-running kids series Arthur will come to a close with a 25th and final season.

A tweet on July 28 announced: “In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of ARTHUR will debut & ARTHUR will continue to be available on @PBSKIDS for years to come!”

This is the second kids’ show to come to a close in the last year as PBS’s other animated series Caillou stopped running episodes on the station. When Caillou‘s cancellation was announced, some rejoiced due to the character’s lack of popularity with many, but do viewers feel the same about Arthur?

Beginning in 1996, the series has covered a wide range of topical subjects for kids over the past 25 years, and that’s all about to end beginning next year. In 2019, one storyline highlighted the same-sex marriage of Arthur’s teacher Mr. Ratburn.

Arthur is ending after 25 seasons, and all we have to say is thanks for the meme-ories. pic.twitter.com/weNTVSeQFf — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 28, 2021

But as much as Arthur taught viewers about important issues and lessons, the series has also become a prime target for memes and jokes. So, does that mean it’s loved as much as it’s made fun of? We want to hear from you? Should Arthur have continued its run at PBS? Cast your vote in our reader poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

Arthur,