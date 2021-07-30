Keeley Hawes to Star in Hotel Shooting Drama Series ‘Crossfire’

Bodyguard actress Keeley Hawes is set to star in and executive produce Crossfire, a new three-part BBC series about a hotel shooting.

As first reported by Deadline, Hawes will play Jo, a woman enjoying a vacation in Spain’s Canary Islands with her family and friends, when shots ring out across the hotel. Suddenly, the tranquility is thrown into chaos and turmoil as gunmen descend upon the complex looking for revenge.

Crossfire is described as a story of survival and resilience, with an emotional, intimate, and relatable core. The story sees the unsuspecting tourists and hotel staff forced to make split-second life or death decisions, with their choices impacting the rest of their lives.

The series is written by Apple Tree Yard author Louise Doughty and produced by the Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions, the company behind The Salisbury Poisonings. Hawes’ Buddy Club Productions will co-produce the series.

Hawes currently stars in the British comedy-drama Finding Alice, which she also executive produces. The series was recommissioned for a second season earlier this year. In addition, she is currently filming The Midwich Cuckoos, a dark, modern-day reimagining of John Wyndham’s classic science fiction novel of the same name.

Dancing Ledge, meanwhile, recently made another series commission as Disney+ picked up Wedding Season. Written by Oliver Lyttelton, the series centers on Katie, a beautiful bride who we meet on her wedding day surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and every member of his family.

Crossfire, TBA, BBC