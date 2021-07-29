It’s almost time for the end of the 99 — and if you’re not ready, don’t worry: you’re not alone.

NBC has dropped the trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s eighth and final season (premiering Thursday, August 12, with back-to-back episodes), and it begins with Detectives Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) both emotional about having to say goodbye. (You probably will be, too, with the clips from over the past seven seasons mixed in.)

“I’m scared that my time with you will be cut short. No more stakeouts or drinks after a long shift or midnight calls when you’ve had a breakthrough in a case,” Charles admits. (We need an explanation for that jacket ASAP.) “I’ve always had this image of us in our 90s hunting down criminals at the retirement home, but I guess that was just a dumb fantasy. Jake, are you crying?” He may try to deny it, but yes, Jake is crying and he knows it.

But don’t worry, it soon turns to the same humor we’re used to from the comedy over the past seven seasons on Fox, the NBC (after it saved it for Season 6). “I seem to have sent a digital phallus portrait,” Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) tells Detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). “The other districts sent us their Hitchcock and Scullys,” Sergeant Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) says.

There’s a mix-up when it comes to new parents Jake and Amy picking up their baby from daycare. (Whose turn was it?) And speaking of the couple, she doesn’t exactly have the role she expected when he details how he sees the squad as his family. Plus, the trailer teases the returns of frequent guest stars — including Gina (Chelsea Peretti) and Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson) — and much more. Watch it below.

According to NBC, “Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year” in the comedy’s final season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Eighth and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, August 12, 8/7c, NBC