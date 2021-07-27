‘Fantasy Island’ Adds Eric Winter, Debbi Morgan & Leslie Jordan

The guest register on Fantasy Island is heating up and the place hasn’t even opened to the public yet!

Fox’s follow-up to the classic ABC anthology doesn’t premiere until next month, but we’ve already started getting wind of who has lined up to have their wishes granted on the magical dramedy starring Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke — grand-niece of Ricardo Montalban’s Mr. Roarke. And now, TV Insider can exclusively confirm three more tourists heading for the island.

Call Me Kat‘s Leslie Jordan, a longtime equal-rights advocate who blew up on Instagram in 2020 with his hilarious lockdown posts, will drop in on the eighth episode as the ghost of a shady art dealer named Jasper that gets 24 hours back on Earth to reconnect with the protégé he may have given misguided advice to.

All My Children vet Debbi Morgan (Power and Fox’s upcoming People Like Us) shows up in episode four as Eileen, “a delightful free spirit with elegance, charm and the confidence of someone who has always been the most beautiful and entertaining person in the room.” Unfortunately, Eileen also has a strained relationship with her daughter, which she hopes to mend while vacationing in paradise.

And finally, Roselyn Sánchez’s real-life husband, Eric Winter of The Rookie, is due to have us swooning in episode six as Brian, an athletic and competitive survivalist who dares the island to put him through the “ultimate mental and physical challenge.” Fans of the couple will be aware that Winter was in Puerto Rico with the family while Roselyn began filming, so ya had to know this one was coming. Sánchez even told TV Guide Magazine that she was going to make sure he showed up, which is proof positive that she really is a boss!

The three actors join a number of already-announced guest stars on the reboot. Fantasy Island will be welcoming Prodigal Son‘s Bellamy Young and Bold and the Beautiful‘s Kiara Barnes in the premiere, followed by Dave and Odette Annable (he of Yellowstone, she of Walker) and the give-it-to-us-now reunion of Melrose Place alums Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton, and Josie Bissett.