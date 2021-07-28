‘Physical’ Sneak Peek: Sheila Has a Breakthrough With Greta (VIDEO)

Acknowledging your faults is a difficult thing to face, but Sheila’s (Rose Byrne) is finally voicing one of hers in the latest episode of Physical.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the penultimate installment, “Let’s Face the Facts,” Sheila approaches Greta (Dierdre Friel) who has changed up her look by trading dark locks for a blonde hairdo. While aerobics is still something Sheila’s coming to terms with, in the episode, it’s her connection with Greta that gets some attention in this scene.

“Greta, it’s been a while! You dyed your hair,” Sheila calls out to the woman during school dropoffs.

“What can I do for you, Sheila?” Greta responds in a less than friendly tone.

Sheila goes on to mention how she hasn’t seen much of Greta lately, appearing to try and make nice with her acquaintance. “I know that you’re angry with me,” Sheila admits, cutting to the chase, referencing her stealing of the family’s video camera and the ramifications its had on Greta’s life.

“You’re not always on my mind,” Greta counters, but admits she would have at least liked Sheila to apologize for her actions. Sheila seems shocked to learn she’s never apologized but tries to make good on the matter here and now.

The moment brings Sheila to tears when Greta mentions she would have let her borrow the camera if she asked. “You’re my friend,” Greta tells her. The declaration leads Sheila to offer her own revelation to Greta as she says, “I have a really hard time opening up to other women.”

See how Greta responds to the reveal in the clip, above, and don’t miss the penultimate episode of Physical on Apple TV+.

Physical, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+