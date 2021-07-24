‘The Simpsons’ to Open Season 33 With a Musical Episode Featuring Kristen Bell

The creatives behind your favorite Springfield-based family came together to preview Season 33 of The Simpsons during San Diego [email protected] and offered plenty of exciting updates.

Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and Debbie Mahan joined moderator and voice star Yeardley Smith for a revealing conversation during a virtual panel. Among the highlights? Plans for a musical premiere episode, an expanded “Treehouse of Horror,” and some must-see upcoming guest stars!

During the discussion, Selman described the premiere, titled “The Star of Backstage,” as the show’s “most musical episode” ever. Featuring “wall-to-wall music,” the premiere will showcase several original tunes. Helping out with the fun installment is Kristen Bell who is lending her vocals for Marge’s (usually voiced by Julie Kavner) singing parts.

Jean then chimed in to reveal that this year’s “Treehouse of Horror XXXII” episode will include five segments, expanded from the usual three-segment layout. And don’t miss an homage to Fargo and other prestige crime dramas sometime in November.

Season 33 has quite a lineup of guest stars in addition to Bell, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom, Fargo‘s Timothy Olyphant, Made for Love‘s Cristin Milioti, and Succession‘s Brian Cox. There’s plenty more to look forward to but for a full breakdown of what’s ahead, don’t miss the panel below, and stay tuned for updates as the season approaches.

The Simpsons, Season 33, TBA, Fox