‘Grantchester’ Goes on Holiday in Season 6 First Look (PHOTO)

Even when they’re on vacation, the Grantchester crew can’t avoid a dead body.

Perhaps that’s the reason for the serious expressions on the faces of stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney in the above publicity photo for Season 6 of the British mystery series, which premieres on PBS on Sunday, October 3.

The season consists of eight episodes, instead of the usual six, airing weekly through November 21. In the season opener, police detective Geordie Keating (Green) and Rev. Will Davenport (Brittney) are enjoying themselves at a holiday camp in 1958 — with Geordie’s family and Will’s vicarage cohorts — when there’s a tragic death.

Naturally, Geordie and Will use their sleuthing skills to advance the investigation, but the events that unfold on their trip won’t be something they can leave behind when they return to Grantchester. If the photo above is any indication, however, we’ll at least get to see Will without his clerical collar for a bit.

In other installments, a student and a music producer are among the murder victims, and Geordie encounters a former army buddy.

Also on tap: Leonard Finch (Al Weaver) gets caught up in a scandal. Details weren’t specified, but the curate, who is gay, has been trying to keep his relationship with Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale) under wraps.

Creator and head writer Daisy Coulam told PBS that big changes are in store for some core characters: “Season 6 is going to be kind of game-changing for a lot of our characters — we’re going to put them all through the wringer this series. And it’s a big series for Leonard, where we’re going to take him to some quite dark places.”

Green added that “Geordie and Will, two kindred spirits, go AWOL and go down a really destructive path together.”

Other returning cast members include Tessa Peake-Jones as vicarage housekeeper Mrs. Chapman, Kacey Ainsworth as Geordie’s wife Cathy, and Nick Brimble as Mrs. C’s husband Jack.

Grantchester, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, Oct. 3, 9/8c (check local listings at pbs.org)