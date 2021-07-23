‘The Harper House’ Trailer: Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee & Tatiana Maslany Lend Voices to Animated Series (VIDEO)

Paige Strout
As a part of their “Peak” Animation block at [email protected] today, Paramount+ released the first key art and trailer for their star-studded adult animated comedy series The Harper House, which premieres on September 16.

The show panel, hosted by our own Damian Holbrook, gave viewers a preview of the 10-episode series and featured a discussion with the cast, including Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, and Ryan Flynn. The series also stars Tatiana Maslany.

The HarperHouse follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas,” states Paramount+’s description. “To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.”

Several guest appearances were made throughout the show’s panel, including Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen, and Lance Krall. Creator/Executive Producer Brad Neely, Executive Producer Katie Krentz, and Supervising Director Brian Sheesley also made an appearance.

The Harper House joins the streaming service’s ever-growing catalog of original animated series, including No Activity, Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years, and the Rugrats revival. The “Peak” Animation block also featured panels for Star Trek: Lower Decks, Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, and the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy, which premieres later this year.

The show is produced by CBS Studios’ new animation arm, CBS Eye Animation Productions, in association with 219 Productions. The Emmy Award-winning independent animation company Titmouse (Big Mouth) is behind the animation for the series.

The Harper House, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 16, Paramount+

