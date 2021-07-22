‘Echoes’: Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Psychological Thriller

Michelle Monaghan will star in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller, Echoes, pulling double-duty as a set of identical twins at the center of the limited series.

Echoes comes from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/producer/showrunner of 13 Reasons Why, Brian Yorkey, marking the first project in his multi-year creative partnership deal with Netflix.

“Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing,” reads the Netflix logline.

Monaghan will star as both Leni and Gina in the seven-episode series. Leni is described as a stay-at-home mom who married her childhood sweetheart and helps run the family’s horse farm. Gina is the complete opposite, having left her home for Los Angeles where she quickly gained fame for writing about the darker side of her childhood.

Since her breakout role in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang alongside Robert Downey Jr., Monaghan has built an impressive career in film and television with series like The Path and Messiah, and films like The Craft: Legacy and the Mission Impossible film series with Tom Cruise. She recently finished filming on Black Site, directed by Sophia Banks, and is currently in production on the film Nanny, written and directed by Nikyatu Jusu.

Yorkey and Quinton Peeples (Marvel’s Runaways) will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, with Australian show creator and writer Vanessa Gazy also set to executive produce. Imogen Banks (The Beautiful Lie) will produce with Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

