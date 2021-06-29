‘Echoes’: Netflix Announces Limited Series From ’13 Reasons Why’ Creator

Netflix has a new thriller on the way with limited series Echoes from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and producer Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why). The seven-episode drama is the first project greenlit under Yorkey’s multi-year creative partnership deal with the streaming service.

“Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret,” reads Netflix’s synopsis. “Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.”

Quinton Peeples (Marvel’s Runaways) will serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Yorkey, with series creator Vanessa Gazy serving as a writer and executive producer. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia also executive produce.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on Echoes with Quinton, Vanessa, Imogen, and the Netflix team — and I’m eagerly looking forward to what I hope will be many more years of making cool stuff with Netflix,” Yorkey says in a statement. “It’s a privilege and an unmatched thrill to make a television show that reaches around the world on the instant it launches — and an incredible opportunity not only to entertain and surprise, but maybe even say something that matters about the way we live now.”

Gazy shared her excitement about the project, stating, “My journey with Echoes started with an Australian initiative led by Executive Producer Imogen Banks to nurture new female voices in television – and now here we are at Netflix! I’m so excited to be bringing the show to a wide and international audience alongside the formidable showrunning duo that is Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples.”

“Brian Yorkey is a gifted storyteller who knows how to weave a mystery that’s emotional, propulsive and rooted in relatable characters and modern life. We’re excited about the mysteries and the human truths that lie at the heart of Echoes, and to work with Brian even more in the coming years,” states Matthew Thunell, Vice President of Original Series at Netflix.

Before 13 Reasons Why, Yorkey worked as a co-creator, composer, and lyricist for several Broadway productions, including Next to Normal, If/Then, Freaky Friday, The Visitor, and The Last Ship.