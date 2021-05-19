‘CSI: Vegas’ Brings Back Familiar Faces to Save the Crime Lab (VIDEO)

A few of your favorite CSIs are back on CBS this fall, and they’ll be joined by quite a few new investigators.

CSI: Vegas, the sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000-2015), features a new chapter in the city where it all began. Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and David Hodges (Wallace Langham) return to help Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team (the “Michael Jordans in their field,” Newsome calls them) as they face an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. Together, they’ll do what they do best — follow the evidence — using the latest forensic techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

The cast also includes Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez.

“Sara is coming from the great wide open, the land of the unknown,” Fox teases. “She gets a phone call from a friend who is in trouble, a friend that the audience may recognize and love a lot, and next thing you know she finds herself at the lab and she meets this new dynamic, compelling, intriguing force of criminalists that are on the front lines of fighting crime in Vegas.”

“The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is a lot different than the way they solve crimes now,” Petersen adds. “The whole purpose of what the CSIs did then was find the truth and the truth doesn’t lie. A piece of hair fiber at a crime scene is the proof you need that that person was at the crime scene. I think that there was a feeling amongst the audience that that was a good thing. It was good to know what the truth was.”

Watch the teaser below for a look at the new criminalists at work and a tease about a “gigantic cliffhanger” at the end of the premiere.

“We’ve been wanting to bring back CSI for a long time and why not? It’s one of the most popular shows on television in the past, still is,” executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer says. “It’s streaming around the world. It’s everywhere in this country, and it’s a fantastic show. We’re so thrilled for audiences to take on this new season.”

Jason Tracey serves as showrunner. Joining Tracey and Bruckheimer as executive producers are Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, Petersen, and Cindy Chvatal. Uta Briesewitz is an executive producer and directed pilot.

CSI: Vegas, Fall 2021, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS