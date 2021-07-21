‘NCIS’ Is Back in Production: Are There Any Season 19 Hints in New Set Photos?

We’re a few months away from NCIS‘ return for its 19th season — on a new night and at a new time (Mondays, 9/8c) — but we may already be getting hints about what to expect.

Production began on July 15, and star Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Special Agent Nick Torres) shared a photo of his trailer to mark the occasion. “S19, Special Agents… mount up,” he wrote in the caption.

On the same day, writer and producer Christopher J. Waild posted the cover page of the script for the premiere (which he wrote). However, if you’re hoping for a hint in the title, you’re out of luck; he used a pen to cover it. On July 20, he then shared a photo from set, writing “in the weeds,” alongside it on Twitter.

Star Brian Dietzen also shared a photo from set, of his character Dr. Jimmy Palmer’s signature glasses. “These are going on my face now,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram. “Well hello Jimmy. Let’s do this.”

These photos don’t tell us much. We know Torres and Palmer are coming back. (Only Emily Wickersham is not; her character, Ellie Bishop, left on an undercover mission at the end of Season 18.) Also returning are Mark Harmon as (the suspended) Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Diona Reasonover as forensic scientist Kasie Hines, Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance, and David McCallum as Dr. David “Ducky” Mallard. Katrina Law (who plays Special Agent Jessica Knight) was upped to series regular, while Gary Cole is joining the regular cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Park.

Waild’s photo could be teasing a crime scene — or what’s next for Gibbs, considering last we saw him was in the water, possibly faking his own death or in the aftermath of an attempt on his life. (A bomb blew up his boat; it’s unclear if the serial killer he’s after planted it or if Gibbs did himself.) We still don’t know how much we’ll see of Harmon in Season 19; rumors suggest he’ll only be around in a limited capacity.

We’ll have to wait to see what’s in store for our favorite agents this fall (and continue to keep an eye out for more set photos for possible clues).

NCIS, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 9/8c, CBS