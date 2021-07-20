Who is Nick Brewer? That’s the question for the upcoming Netflix limited series, Clickbait, starring Adrian Grenier.

Dropping on Wednesday, August 25, the eight episodes are told from revolving points of view. As the teaser reveals, Grenier’s Nick may come across as a loving father, husband, brother, and friend, but he may also be a liar. Is that all just a façade?

At least one person seems to think so. One day, Nick suddenly and mysteriously disappears, then a video appears online, of him badly beaten and holding cards reading, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.” And so the questions begin: Is he a victim? Has he ever been violent? “What aren’t you telling us?”

Watch the teaser below to see the view count grow.

In Clickbait, when Nick’s sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) and wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they discover a side of him they didn’t know existed. It’s described by Netflix as “a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.”

Australian-based Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Productions (TAP), with Heyday Television, produced the series for Netflix. Tony Ayres is creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Christian White is co-creator, co-producer, and writer. Brad Anderson serves as lead director. David Heyman is a NWEP through his production company, Heyday Television. Tom Winchester executive produces for Heyday Television.

Clickbait, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 25, Netflix