‘Heist’: 3 Daring Crimes From Netflix’s Heart-Pounding Docuseries

Fitting for a series about stealing, director Derek Doneen swiped the idea to do a show from his wife. “She said…there’s not really great heist content on TV,” he recalls.

So he and fellow directors Martin Desmond Roe and Nick Frew made Heist, a look at three daring crimes — with input from the folks who pulled them off! Each director helmed one of the two-episode stories, which feature interviews and reenactments of the heart-pounding heists.

First up: Doneen tells the story of Heather Tallchief, who was in her early twenties when a paroled murderer convinced her to help steal over $3 million from an armored Las Vegas truck in 1993. Of note: Her accomplice is still at large, so Tallchief didn’t want to appear on camera!

Seeking cash to adopt a kid, Karls Monzon (Juan Sanchez-Molina) studied crime shows like Dateline NBC to mastermind a 2005 robbery at Miami International Airport. “He is one step away from having his full life goal, and instead he ends up destroying everything,” hints Roe.

Frew calls the story of Gilbert “Toby” Curtsinger a “roller-coaster ride.” The Kentucky distillery worker swiped pricey bottles of bourbon and sold them on the black market with the help of several accomplices before his scheme made headlines in 2015.

Heist, Available Now, Netflix

