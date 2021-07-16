‘Alter Ego’: Alanis Morisette, Nick Lachey & Will.i.am to Judge Fox Singing Show

Fox’s newest singing competition series has found its judges and host! Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and will.i.am will make up the panel of judges for Alter Ego, which will be hosted by Rocsi Diaz.

Airing Wednesdays this fall, Alter Ego takes a new spin on the singing competition show format, with contestants performing not as themselves, but as their dream avatars.

See Also Your Complete Fall 2021 Network TV Schedule Find out what's airing Mondays through Sundays on ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC.

“On Alter Ego, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be,” reads Fox’s logline, which continues saying “talent and technology come together to create a singing competition unlike anything the world has ever seen.”

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette can add “competition show judge” to her long list of musical accomplishments. Along with the premiere of her jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill (named after her debut album), Morissette recently released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

Nick Lachey is no stranger to the music or television industry, having risen to fame in the multi-platinum boy band 98 Degrees. He has released four solo albums and has hosted several shows, most recently Netflix’s Love Is Blind alongside his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) has many titles to her name, including writer, artist, producer, engineer, singer-songwriter, and award-winning music video director. Following her debut in 2010, Grimes most recently released her album, Miss Anthropocene, in 2020.

Another seven-time Grammy Award winner, will.i.am has been in the music scene for over 20 years, and is a founding member of Black Eyed Peas. He has appeared on both the big and small screen, currently serving as a Coach on The Voice UK and The Voice Kids, and having acted in several movies, such as the Rio films and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Rocsi Diaz is an Emmy Award-winning host best known for co-hosting the popular music show 106 & Park. Along with acting as a co-host and daily correspondent on Entertainment Tonight, Diaz has taken up hosting duties on The Daily Share, Dating Naked, Behind The Movie, Chatter, and Cannonball.

Alter Ego will is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, with Matilda Zoltowski serving as executive producer.

Alter Ego, Wednesdays This Fall, Fox