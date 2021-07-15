‘iCarly’ Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

Paramount+ is giving iCarly fans what they want by renewing the revival series for a second season.

The show debuted on the streaming platform on June 17 and has quickly wormed its way back into the hearts of viewers making it no surprise that Paramount+ would want the story of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her pals to continue. The title quickly became one of the streaming service’s big hits and ranks among one of the most-watched since its debut.

As Season 1 of the revival continues its 13-episode run, Paramount+ has already scheduled Season 2 production in Los Angeles for the fall. Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, the new iCarly‘s second season will be available in all markets where the service is available including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Latin America, and the Nordics.

The revival is based on the original Nickelodeon series and is set 10 years after that series ended. iCarly now follows the original influencer Carly Shay and her friends as they navigate work, love, and family in the 2020s. Alongside Cosgrove, the revival welcomed back Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress as Spencer and Freddie. Actresses Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett joined the show as new characters Harper and Millicent in the revival.

While Season1 of the revival continues with new episodes dropping Thursdays on Paramount+, nostalgic fans can also look back at the original series which is available in its five-season entirety on the streaming platform. Don’t miss a single second, catch up on all episodes of iCarly and stay tuned for Season 2 of the revival.

iCarly, New Episodes, Thursdays, Paramount+