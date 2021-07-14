Celebrate the ‘Halloween’ Franchise With ReMIND’s Special October Issue

If Hallmark can celebrate Christmas in July, it’s definitely not too early to start thinking about Halloween!

ReMIND Magazine is getting in the spooky spirit and toasting to all 43 years of the Halloween movie franchise with a special, super-sized October collector’s issue, now available for pre-order at www.HalloweenREMIND.com. The issue will be available to purchase at participating retailers beginning on Tuesday, September 28.

The issue includes an interview with John Carpenter on the making of Halloween; the twists and turns of the Halloween franchise; how John Carpenter changed the cinema soundscape; the story behind the most famous mask in horror; the evolution of Halloween collectibles; the misunderstood legacy of Halloween III; how Nick Castle influenced a generation of madmen as Michael Myers; and an interview with director David Gordon Green on Halloween Kills.

Filmmaker and journalist Justin Beahm serves as guest editor for the issue, which includes the following renowned contributors from the heart of horror entertainment: Malek Akkad (Halloween series producer, Trancas International Films); Chris Alexander (Ex-Fangoria magazine editor, producer at Full Moon Pictures); Nat Brehmer (Film historian, wickedhorror.com); BJ Colangelo (Film historian, whattowatch.com); Michael Dougherty (Director, Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus); Anthony C. Ferrante (Sharknado series director, journalist); Justin Mabry (Master mask sculptor, Trick or Treat Studios); Ben Scrivens (Owner, Fright Rags clothing and collectible company); Jerry Smith (Film historian, dreadcentral.com); Heather Wixson (Film historian, dailydeadnews.com); and Chris Zephro (Owner, Trick or Treat Studios).

The issue’s cover artwork recalls the simplicity of the original Halloween (1978) that kickstarted the franchise and honors the magazine’s dedication to celebrating pop culture from the past. ReMIND is also giving fans of the franchise the chance to contribute by sending in photos of themselves in costume that could appear in the collector’s issue.

“As the premiere entertainment nostalgia publication on newsstands today, ReMIND is the perfect home for this loving tribute to John Carpenter’s Halloween and the films that followed,” Beahm says. “I am proud to have this seasoned lineup of contributors delving into the franchise, delivering new insight with unique personal perspectives gleaned from their diverse roles in horror entertainment. By Halloween fans, for Halloween fans, this collectible issue of ReMIND is truly something special and not to be missed.”