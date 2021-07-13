‘Young and the Restless’ Goes Country With Sister Duo Tigirlily

Country music group Tigirlily, comprised of singing sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, will make their soap opera debut when they stop by Young and the Restless next week.

As Y&R viewers know, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) owns a record label so watch for Tigirlily’s appearance to be both organic and synergistic as the Slaubaugh sisters, who are playing themselves, encounter some enthusiastic fans while in Genoa City.

Tigirlily released their self-titled EP on July 9. It’s available on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. The Slaubaugh sisters grew up in North Dakota. After years of singing together for fun, as teenagers, the sisters decided to pursue performing professionally. Kendra and Krista came up with the name for their band from the “Tiger Lily” flower that grew in the garden of their childhood home.

Tigirlily built their audience by embracing online platforms including YouTube and by performing in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota. They later relocated to Nashville and have since played in over 130 shows, opening for Leann Rimes, Big and Rich, and Justin Moore, and Chris Janson.

Many famous musicians have appeared on Y&R over the years including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Trace Adkins, Smokey Robinson, Jewel, and Enrique Iglesias.

Watch for Tigirlily to appear on Y&R on Thursday, July 22.

Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS