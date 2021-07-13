James Corden and Sally Hawkins to Star in Amazon Comedy Drama ‘Mammals’

James Corden and Sally Hawkins are set to star in Mammals, a new original comedy-drama that has been ordered to series by Amazon.

Co-created by Spectre co-writer Jez Butterworth and James Richardson (Britannia), the six-part series will star The Late Late Show host and The Shape of Water actress alongside Melia Kreiling (Filthy Rich), Colin Morgan (Humans), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve) and Samuel Anderson (Witless). Stephanie Laing (Made For Love) serves as director and will co-executive produce with Corden, Butterworth and Richardson.

Production is scheduled to get underway next month. While plot details currently remain under wraps, Butterworth hinted that the trials and tribulations of marriage are a prominent theme of the series.

“A good marriage is the most magical thing,” said the Britannia creator. “In a world of eight billion, you’ve found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you. You’re also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you’re going to die, and be dead forever.”

Corden and Hawkins had already shown off their on-screen chemistry when they took part in a sketch on the former’s CBS late-night show back in 2018. In the skit, the pair parodied the Guillermo del Toro romantic fantasy feature that earned Hawkins an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“James Corden is the only ten-time Emmy-winning chat show host to also win the Tony Award for Best Actor,” said Butterworth. “His performance in One Man Two Governors was like seeing Mickey Rooney, Terry-Thomas and The Marx Brothers rolled into one. His Smithy in Gavin and Stacey is for the ages… But neither is a patch on his Sea Monster in The Late Late Show “Shape of Water” sketch with Sally Hawkins. Google it.”

He added: “I am jubilant to be working with Sally again, and Colin Morgan too. Alongside the astonishingly talented Melia Kreiling, they make a team of world class story-tellers.”

“Having seen all his plays, and having worked with Jez on three seasons of Britannia, I know that there is no better storyteller in the world to shine a light into the darkness of relationships,”” said Richardson. “And no more talented, fearless, or funnier actors than James, Sally, Melia, Colin and Samuel to portray our leads.”