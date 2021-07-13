See the ‘Big Brother 23’ Cast (and Their Thirst Traps) on Instagram

The 23rd cycle of Big Brother is underway with the most diverse cast in the CBS reality show’s history. Viewers were happy to see the network keep its promise to ensure its reality series’ casts are now 50 percent Black, Indigenous and other people of color (BIPOC)—a vow The Eye made back in November.

But the BB casting agents also upped the show’s LGBTQ quotient for Season 23, and with those twin victories for representation, the Big Brother 23 cast better reflects the show’s fanbase.

“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” CBS President and CEO George Cheeks explained in a statement last fall.

As the houseguests get settled in their new digs, scroll down to check out their Instagram presences—including a few pics that are bound to get Big Brother fans a little parched!

Azah Awasum (@wonderfulworldofaz)

This 30-year-old Baltimore native says in her CBS bio that her grandfather was a polygamist with 47 children, and therefore she has over 300 cousins.

Christian Birkenberger (@christian_birkenberger)

A 23-year-old general contractor assistant from Harwinton, Connecticut, Christian revealed that his pupils are different sizes.

Brent Champagne (@flywithchampagne)

Raised and still living in Cranston, Rhode Island, this 28-year-old flight attendant used to work as a live lottery television host for Rhode Island Lottery.

Britini D’Angelo (britini_dangelo)

Now a 24-year-old kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls, New York, Britini is a three-time world champion at the United Fighting Arts Federation World Championships Tournament.

Derek Frazier (@thederekfrazier)

This 29-year-old safety officer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a boxer himself, but he also has a famous boxer father: His late dad is heavyweight champ “Smokin’ Joe” Frazier.

Brandon “Frenchie” French (@farmerfrenchie_)

A farmer from Clarksville, Tennessee, this 34-year-old is the proud owner of a two-time grand national champion show bull… and the not-so-proud owner of a “devil rooster.”

Travis Long (@travisgarretlong)

This 22-year-old tech sales consultant currently living in Honolulu, Hawaii, says in his CBS bio that he has started multiple businesses and has been “sued by massive titans of industry,” which is an interesting flex.

Alyssa Lopez (@alooopezzz)

Aside from being a swimsuit designer from Sarasota, Florida, and a Big Brother contestant, this 24-year-old has another claim to fame: She was once featured on a Hooters billboard.

Xavier Prather (@xaviereprather)

An attorney from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this 27-year-old lawyer and coffee hater boasts that he made it through law school “without even so much as a single shot of espresso.”

Claire Rehfuss (@clairerehfuss)

Now working as an AI engineer in New York City, this 25-year-old says that she has written code that has “been on satellites [and] used in national election campaigns and by many of the top Fortune 500 companies.”

Whitney Williams (@makeupbywhit)

Attention Big Brother fans with a sweet tooth: This 30-year-old makeup artist from Portland, Oregon, says she developed Tillamook’s white chocolate raspberry ice cream flavor.

Derek Xiao (@derekxiao_)

Another contestant from the Big Apple, this 24-year-old start-up founder built a company that ships influencer-endorsed meal kits around the country.

Kyland Young (@kylandyoung)

A 29-year-old account executive living in Venice Beach, California, Kyland is a bit of a completist: He has read all the Twilight books and seen every Best Picture winner from the last 20 years.

Big Brother 23, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, 8/7c, CBS