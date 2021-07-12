Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s ‘Family Game Fight!’ to Premiere After the Tokyo Olympics

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are heading up Family Game Fight!, a new NBC reality game show series debuting on Sunday, August 8, after the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The pair will face off against each other as they are “adopted” into a family of four in a battle for $100,000. The teams will test brains, brawn and family bonds in a series of fun-filled and larder-than-life games in an attempt to win the big cash prize.

Ultimate Slip’ N Slide was initially scheduled to premiere after the Closing Ceremony; however, production was shut down last month after up to 40 crew members contracted giardia while filming the water-based game show. In response, NBC decided to scrap the original premiere date and has yet to announce when Ultimate Slip’ N Slide will eventually debut.

Family Game Fight! was inspired by Bell and Shepard’s appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and marks the first time the husband and wife duo have teamed up for an official TV project. DeGeneres serves as an executive producer alongside Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, as well as Bell and Shepard.

“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Bell said earlier this year. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host Family Game Fight and play all day with my best friend.”

Shepard added: “Kristen is my favorite human to work with. She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.”

The series premieres on August 8 at 10:30 PM ET with an all-new episode airing on Wednesday, August 11 at 9 PM ET.