HBO Max is ready to fill your reality TV fix with its upcoming “Summer of Unscripted” show lineup, featuring three brand new reality and competition series. FBoy Island, The Hype, and Sweet Life: Los Angeles are set to premiere on July 29, August 12 & 19, respectively.

“We are ready to celebrate the summer with a new slate of fun, engaging unscripted originals that tell diverse stories and cater to younger audiences,” declares Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family at HBO Max.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, FBoy Island follows three women as they move to a tropical island with 24 men. 12 “Nice Guys” are there to look for love, while 12 “FBoys” are simply there to win money. As the men’s true intentions are revealed, the contestants will have to have to determine, “Can FBoys truly reform or do nice guys always finish last?”

The Hype is a new fashion competition series hosted by Speedy Morman. The panel of judges, including Grammy nominee Offset, founder and creative director of Bephies Beauty Supply, Bephie Birkett, and Emmy nominated costume designer, Marni Senofonte, will see contestants “elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style.” Several celebrities will make guest appearances throughout the season, including Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

From Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, Sweet Life: Los Angeles will take a look into “what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles.” Following a group of childhood friends, the series will follow them as they navigate adulthood, love, and family while building their careers in their hometown.

“From introducing your next guilty pleasure with ‘FBoy Island’ to showcasing mind-blowing streetwear designs in ‘The Hype’ and spotlighting young people as they navigate life in Los Angeles with ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles,’ these series each offer viewers a unique, authentic and incredibly entertaining experience,” adds O’Connell.

FBoy Island, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 29, HBO Max

The Hype, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 12, HBO Max

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Series Premiere, Monday, August 19, HBO Max