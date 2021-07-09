“And just like that,” we have our first look at HBO Max’s upcoming Sex and the City revival. HBO Max released the first image of the new series, And Just Like That…, which has begun production in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis return to their iconic roles, looking as stylish as ever. But there’s no Kim Cattrall, who isn’t part of the new series.

The new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” reads HBO Max’s logline.

Many familiar faces from the show’s original cast are set to appear, including Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Mario Cantone, and Chris North as Carrie’s longtime love, “Mr. Big.”

Grey’s Anatomy and Madam Secretary alum Sara Ramírez also joins the cast as new series regular “Che Diaz,” a standup comedian and host of a podcast that Carrie frequently appears on. Ramírez’s character is one of many characters of color who will be joining the series. Casting for the remainder of those roles has yet to be announced.

Along with starring, Parker, Davis, and Nixon will serve as executive producers alongside Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi, and Michael Patrick King. The show’s writers include Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, and Keli Goff, with Rottenberg, Zuritsky, and King writing as well. Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name.

