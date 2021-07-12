Imported Mysteries (‘Jack Irish,’ ‘The Beast Must Die’), Ronan Farrow’s ‘Podcast Tapes,’ ‘GMA’ Takeover of ‘Jeopardy!’

Mysteries with an accent highlight Monday’s lineup. From Australia: the third and final season of Jack Irish, starring Guy Pearce. From the UK: The Beast Must Die, starring Cush Jumbo as a grieving mother seeking revenge. Ronan Farrow shares his Podcast Tapes in an HBO docuseries, providing insights on how his reporting brought down Harvey Weinstein. George Stephanopoulos steps in for a week as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host.

Jack Irish

Season Premiere

My kind of shaggy-underdog flawed hero, Jack Irish (a marvelous Guy Pearce) is a sort-of lawyer/private eye who barely scraped by as he drives around Melbourne in a junker with a flimsy front seat. Wry humor collides with tragedy in the third and final season as Jack learns troubling new information about his wife’s murder 20 years earlier, from which he hasn’t entirely uncovered. The execution-style shooting of an off-duty cop (in a fast-food drive-through lane) sets the mystery in motion, and it gets increasingly more sinister from there.

Ludovic Robert/AMC

The Beast Must Die

Series Premiere 10/9c

A week after its streaming premiere, this emotional crime drama makes its cable debut. Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight) is wrenchingly affecting as Frances Cairnes, a grieving mother seeking answers and vengeance for the hit-and-run killing of her young son while on vacation. She returns to the Isle of Wight, confronting newly arrived Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (The Serpent’s Billy Howle) on his first day, rattling him with her intensity. As he begins looking into what appears to be a cover-up, Frances sets her sights on finding who’s responsible. (In episode 2, streaming on AMC+, she locks in on the arrogant and wealthy George Rattery, played by Mad Men’s Jared Harris.)

HBO

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes

Series Premiere 9/8c

Ronan Farrow revisits his Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting that exposed the sexual-assault crimes of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Building on his podcast and best-selling book, Farrow is seen interviewing whistleblowers, journalists and other sources in back-to-back half-hour episodes. In the opener, Farrow sits with Ambra Gutierrez, the Filipina-Italian model who captured Weinstein’s advances on tape while wearing a wire, but when authorities declined to prosecute, she found a new use for the evidence. The second episode features insights from veteran journalists Ken Auletta (The New Yorker) and Kim Masters (The Hollywood Reporter) as they recount their efforts, often futile, to get on-the-record confirmation of Weinstein’s abuses.

JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS

Jeopardy!

With just a little over a month left in the quiz show’s current season, the remaining guest hosts will spend a single week (not two) behind the podium. The new rotation starts with yet another seasoned news broadcaster: Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, followed next week by his co-anchor Robin Roberts.

