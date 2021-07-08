Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ponder Their Future in Lifetime Movie Teaser (VIDEO)

Lifetime has released a melodramatic new teaser for its fictionalized royal family TV movie, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

“I will do everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe,” Prince Harry (Jordan Dean) says in the 30-second trailer (watch below) as we cut to a shot of Meghan Markle (Sydney Morton) crying in her husband’s arms. Other key members of the monarchy also chime in, each of them speaking directly to the camera like a reality television confessional.

“This is the life we signed up for. Here we value dignity above all else,” says Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) before her husband Prince William (Jordan Whalen) warns, “Let everyone understand it: the monarchy is at stake.” There is even a flashback to Harry and William’s mother, the late Princess Diana (Bonnie Soper).

The most dramatic of all, though, is an appearance from Queen Elizabeth II (Maggie Sullivan), who declares, “The monarchy will always survive.” The teaser concludes with a tormented Meghan wondering, “Have I made the world’s biggest mistake?”

Early reaction to the teaser hasn’t been positive, with one Instagram user writing, “This shouldn’t have been produced. Talk about adding fuel to the fire.” Another commenter compared the trailer to “a longform SNL skit,” while someone else remarked, “I will do everything in my Power not to watch.”

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is set to follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s romance and their decision to leave their positions within the royal family. According to the official Lifetime synopsis, the film will explore “what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

An official air date has not yet been announced but it’s expected to premiere this fall on the Lifetime channel.