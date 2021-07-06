2021 NBA Finals TV Schedule & Preview: Bucks vs. Suns

The Phoenix Suns have never won a championship in their 53 years as a franchise. The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t won a title since 1971. Both teams are due and deserving, but only one can claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The best-of-seven-game NBA Finals series tips off on Tuesday, July 6, with the Eastern Conference champion Bucks at the Western Conference champion Suns in Game 1.

The Bucks managed to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the East finals despite losing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to a hyperextended knee. He’s listed as questionable for Game 1, but the Bucks have plenty of firepower with Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, P.J. Tucker, and Bobby Portis Jr. stepping up.

For the Suns, guard Chris Paul has reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16 seasons in the league, and a championship ring would be the ultimate addition to his stellar career. He’s supported by a strong cast that includes Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne, and Jae Crowder.

2021 NBA FINALS: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9/8c, ABC

Game 2: Thursday, July 8: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9/8c, ABC

Game 3: Sunday, July 11: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8/7c, ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9/8c, ABC

Game 5*: Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9/8c, ABC

Game 6*: Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, TBD, ABC

Game 7*: Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, TBD, ABC

*If necessary