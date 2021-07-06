Tim Robinson Takes ‘Leave’ Again, A ‘Match’ Rematch, Animals to the Rescue, Orca vs. Great White

Fans of squirm comedy rejoice, because Netflix has brought Detroiters’ Tim Robinson’s bizarre sketch show I Think You Should Leave back for a second season. Tom Brady reteams with golf great Phil Mickelson to take on new challengers on the links in Capitol One’s The Match. Be inspired by selfless acts when An Animal Saves My Life premieres on A&E. SharkFest continues with a look at the conflict between orcas and great whites. A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Netflix

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Season Premiere

Tim Robinson’s acclaimed sketch comedy, winner of a 2020 WGA Award, is back with six more episodes of excruciatingly discomfiting situations. Many of the vignettes prompt the star to launch into wild rants, including inappropriate swearing during a ghost tour and disrupting a business meeting with an obsession over patterned shirts. Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk is among the special guests, appearing as a diner who goes along with a dad’s white lie, only for the ruse to escalate to disturbing proportions. Leave before the binge is over? Not likely.

TNT

Capital One’s The Match

Special 5/4c

Super Bowl champ Tom Brady is hoping for better results this year as he returns to the golf course (the Reserve at Montana’s Moonlight Basin) with partner Phil Mickelson for a charity event. Coming off this year’s stunning PGA Championship win, Mickelson and Brady face off with 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers QB (and recent Jeopardy! guest host) Aaron Rodgers. How much trash will they talk between holes?

An Animal Saved My Life

Series Premiere 9/8c

America’s Top Dog host Curt Menefee also oversees this heartwarming account of animals who risk it all to save a human life. Opening with back-to-back episodes, An Animal Saved My Life uses viral and surveillance videos as well as interviews with astonished recipients of animal largesse to honor such heroes as a dog that’s determined to scare away a menacing bear and a cat that stops a fierce canine from attacking a toddler on a bicycle.

National Geographic

Orca vs. Great White

Special 10/9c

The highlight of SharkFest’s second night is a special that heads to New Zealand, where researchers dive with several shark populations to see if orcas are hunting great white sharks off the southern coast the way they did in South Africa in 2017. This may not rise to Godzilla vs. Kong proportions, but by marine standards, this is a burning mystery.

Inside Tuesday TV: