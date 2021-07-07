‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Season 2 First Look: Crafts, Music & More Baking! (VIDEO)

Are you ready for more baking, crafts, and music? That’s what the Netflix and DreamWorks series Gabby’s Dollhouse is serving up in Season 2!

In an exclusive first look trailer for the latest chapter, Gabby (Laila Lockhart) gears up for more live-action/animation hybrid fun. The preschool series, created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, unboxes surprises before jumping into Gabby’s fantastical animated world full of cat characters.

The trailer offers a look at the new crafts, songs, and treats Gabby will bake with her pals in the dollhouse where magical deliveries await. Gabby, Pandy Paws (Tucker Chandler), and the rest of their kitty friends embark on new adventures that also include cozy sleepovers, movie nights, and a cat-tastic birthday.

“A pinch on my left and a pinch on my right, grab Pandy’s hand and hold on tight,” Gabby tells viewers before she’s sucked into the fantastical dollhouse where all of her pals come to life. The all-new season features eight episodes that will drop on Tuesday, August 10.

Anything is possible with magic and a little imagination in the dollhouse, a place where imperfections are embraced and mistakes turn into learning moments for Gabby and her crew. Get a taste of what’s to come with the trailer, above, and don’t miss Gabby’s Dollhouse when it returns on Netflix later this summer.

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, August 10, Netflix