‘Gold Rush’ Spinoff Series ‘Winter’s Fortune’ Coming to Discovery

Fans of the Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush are in for a treat as the popular reality series is getting another spinoff.

Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune will provide a first-ever look inside the “high-stakes gambles of the gold-mining offseason” as one mining season ends and the fight for the next one begins. Fan favorites Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis and Dustin Hurt will all feature in the series as they plot and plan ways to bring home their next gold haul.

The series will focus on how soaring gold prices have sparked a land grab, sending some miners scrambling to hunt down new gold-rich claims while others set out to build a new arsenal of earth-moving machines. But, with arctic conditions making even the simplest tasks near impossible, they’ll have to fight through subfreezing temperatures and piles of snow to find success.

In the show, Rick will reveal some surprising news that he hopes will convince his crew that he’s got his eye firmly on the future. Meanwhile, veteran miner Tony intends to make up for lost time by going all-in by gambling millions of dollars on a risky monster machinery overhaul. And master prospector Dave struggles to find new ground to increase his gold count from last season.

Elsewhere, military veteran and Gold Rush rookie Fred tries to convince his family and military brothers to join him this season for another go. And “Dare Devil Miner” Dustin must survive a mission to check that his camp has not been destroyed by recent landslides in Haines, which could be a devastating blow going into the new mining season.

Winter’s Fortune is the latest in a string of Gold Rush spinoff series. Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue premiered back in January to coincide with the launch of Discovery+. Other spinoffs include Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Gold Rush: White Water, Gold Rush: South America and Gold Rush: The Jungle.

The series is set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, July 30, on Discovery and Discovery+.