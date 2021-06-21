‘The Grand Tour’ Star Richard Hammond to Host Car Restoration Series on Discovery+

Discovery+ has given the go-ahead for a six-part classic car restoration docuseries starring The Grand Tour‘s Richard Hammond.

The series (current working title: Richard Hammond’s Workshop), produced by Chimp Television and Krempelwood, will follow the presenter as he builds a classic car restoration and repair business near his home in Herefordshire, U.K. With the help of family and locals, Hammond will learn the ropes of starting a new business, putting his money and reputation on the line.

Alongside barn finds, prestige cars and restored classics, the team will also work on the motor enthusiast’s own extensive collection of cars and bikes. The series will also honor the history of Jensen Motors, the heritage car manufacturer that employed Hammond’s grandfather as a senior factory inspector in the 1970s.

“I’ve spent 25 years critiquing other people’s cars and now I’m putting my own work out there,” said Hammond. “My grandfather was an automotive craftsman, who knows, maybe I’ve inherited some of his skill. So this is a real business, a real project and I really hope people enjoy watching the highs and inevitable lows throughout the series.”

The series was commissioned by Discovery’s Simon Downing and Victoria Noble and will be executive produced by Jon Stephens for Discovery.

“Richard Hammond is an icon of the automotive world and we’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Richard Hammond’s Workshop (w/t) to our Discovery+ Originals family,” stated Downing, head of factual and sports U.K. at Discovery.

Hammond previously hosted the engineering series Richard Hammond’s BIG! for the Discovery network last year.