Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Meets ‘The Simpsons’ in New Marvel-Themed Short on Disney+

It’s a good day to be a fan of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Not only is there a new episode of the Disney+ series out, but we now know that we’ll be getting double the Loki on July 7.

Disney+ has announced a new Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, premiering Wednesday, July 7. It follows Loki as he’s banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes.

The God of Mischief — with Hiddleston voicing his character — will be teaming up with Bart Simpson in this crossover event that pays tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes and villains. Expect to see other fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons as well. Check out the poster, inspired by the poster for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, below.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is the second Disney+ short from The Simpsons to highlight the streaming service’s marquee brands and titles. The first was the Star Wars-themed Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap. It is now streaming.

The upcoming short’s release will coincide with the fifth episode of Loki. This news comes as the fourth episode — Spoiler Alert! — may or may not have killed off Owen Wilson’s Mobius. (A mid-credits scene with Loki suggests there’s hope.)

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, Short Premiere, Wednesday, July 7, Disney+