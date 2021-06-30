Liev Schreiber Shares Cast Reunion Photo From ‘Ray Donovan’ Follow-Up Movie

Liev Schreiber gave Ray Donovan fans something to get excited about this week when he shared a photo from the set of the upcoming spinoff movie.

“I will miss this particular gaggle of actors very very much,” the Emmy-nominated actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo (see below) of himself and fellow Ray Donovan stars Kerris Dorsey, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall and Eddie Marsan. In the Showtime drama, Dorsey played Ray’s daughter Bridget, Mihok played his younger brother Bunch, Hall starred as his half-brother Daryll and Marsan played his older brother Terry.

Ray Donovan, which was created by Ann Biderman, premiered in 2013 and ran for seven seasons on Showtime. The story revolved around the titular Ray, a professional “fixer” who arranged bribes, payoffs, threats, crime-scene clean-up, and other illegal activities to protect his (usually) celebrity clients. While devoted to his kids, Ray had a complicated relationship with his wife Abby (Paula Malcomson) and father Mickey (Jon Voight).

The series was abruptly canceled in February 2020, which came as a shock to fans and showrunner David Hollander, who had been planning the story for Season 8, which was intended to be the final season. However, following fan backlash, Showtime announced on February 24, 2021, that there would be a feature-length film that will pick up after the events of Season 7 and wrap up the story. Hollander is directing the movie, with Schreiber serving as his co-writer.

Expected to be released in 2022, the film will cross between the present-day drama and events of the past, diving into the origin story of Ray and his father. Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) and AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) have been cast as young versions of Sean Walker and Abby Donovan. Twin Peaks star David Patrick Kelly will also star as Matty Galloway, a long-time friend of Mickey.