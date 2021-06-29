‘Unknown’ Sequel Series Based on Liam Neeson’s Movie in the Works at TNT

There might be more to the world of Unknown than we saw in the 2011 movie starring Liam Neeson.

TNT is developing a one-hour drama based on that film, and Neeson is set to executive produce. The movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, followed Martin Harris, a doctor who lost his memory following a car accident and woke up to find his identity has been taken and he’s the target of mysterious assassins. The new series would pick up following those events and focus on a new character “thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.”

Karl Gajdusek and Speed Weed will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Neeson, Ethan Erwin, Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, and Erik Olsen. Sean Finegan will write the pilot and executive produce. Collet-Serra is attached to direct and executive produce.

Unknown wouldn’t be the first drama based on a movie for TNT if it’s ordered to series. Snowpiercer, which is returning for a third season, was based on the 2013 film starring Chris Evans, Ed Harris, and Tilda Swinton, and Animal Kingdom, returning with its fifth season on July 11, was based on the 2010 Australian movie starring Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, and Guy Pearce.

Other projects in the works for the TNets include the rom-com Space and Kill the Orange-Faced Bear. In Space, a long-term couple about to break up begin jumping into the bodies of other couples. Kill the Orange-Faced Bear follows one man’s epic revenge journey after his girlfriend is eaten by a bear.