A Very Brady Drag-tacular, ‘America’ Gone Bonkers, Extraordinary Dogs, UFOs Declassified
An eclectic lineup of new programming includes a drag makeover of The Brady Bunch, an extremely irreverent alt-history look at America’s past, a tribute to canines who go above and beyond the call of duty, and a three-hour investigation of UFOs from Discovery.
Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch
Here’s the story … as you’ve never seen it before. In a Pride Month drag-stravaganza, members of the original cast of the iconic The Brady Bunch recreate a vintage episode from 1971 (“Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?”) with the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorites. Barry Williams takes on the dad role of Mike Brady—BenDeLaCreme steps out of drag to play Greg—while Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland return as younger brothers Peter and Bobby. Brady stars Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen also participate in supporting roles, while Drag Race veterans take over the core female characters: Shea Couleé (Marcia), Bianca Del Rio (Carol), Kylie Sonique Love (Jan), Kandy Muse (Cindy) and Nina West (Alice). State-of-the-art technology transports the cast into the original Brady home – and look for cameos by RuPaul and Michelle Visage.
America: The Motion Picture
It’s the American Revolution … as you’ve never seen it before. Channing Tatum is among the producers of this outrageously irreverent animated revisionist history lesson. He gives voice to a chainsaw-wielding George Washington, leading a team of revolutionaries including Sam Adams (Jason Mantzoukas)—cue the beer jokes—Thomas Edison (Olivia Munn), Paul Revere (Bobby Moynihan) and a disgruntled Geronimo (Raoul Max Trujillo) as they take on the British Army and turncoat Benedict Arnold (Andy Samberg). Judy Greer is Martha Washington, Will Forte is Abraham Lincoln and Simon Pegg the adversary King James in a film unlikely to be taught in classrooms.
America: The Motion Picture where to stream
Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs
A new docuseries honors mankind’s best friend, with each episode devoted to a special vocation, when dogs act as lifesavers, protectors, partners, even scent detectives. The opening episode looks at a wide range of “rescuers,” as dogs train on land and water to be able to come to the aid of disaster victims and endangered wildlife.
Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs where to stream
UFOs Declassified: LIVE
The Pentagon’s recently released report on UFOs—or as they call them, UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena)—continues to generate TV analysis, including a three-hour blowout across Discovery’s linear platforms. Josh Gates (Expedition Unknown) hosts the three-hour event, questioning top experts from NASA and government as well as pop-culture figures including The X-Files creator Chris Carter as they sift through the inconclusive evidence and speculate on what’s still out there. (Simulcast with Science Channel and Travel Channel)
Inside Wednesday TV:
- Nature: The Bat Man of Mexico (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): Sir David Attenborough narrates a documentary about ecologist Rodrigo Medellin, who traverses Mexico to track the migration of the endangered lesser long-nosed bat—whose pollination activities are crucial to the production of tequila.
- The Bold Type (10/9c, Freeform): The adventures of Jane (Katie Stevens), Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Kat (Aisha Dee) in New York’s media scene reach the finish line in the series finale. Whatever the future holds for these friends, expect some surprises before the lights go out.
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (streaming on Netflix): The 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier near her Irish cottage has frightened and fascinated locals for decades. A three-part true-crime series gives insight into the still-ongoing investigation, including interviews with the victim’s family and the initial prime suspect.
- Recipe for Change (streaming on YouTube): Olympian Michelle Kwan, comedian Hasan Minhaj and filmmaker/activist Eugene Lee Yang host an all-star dinner party to bring attention to the rise of hate and violence against the Asian and Pacific Islander community. Chefs Jet Tila, Alvin Cailan and Melissa King help prepare the spread for guests including Olivia Munn, Margaret Cho, BD Wong, Lisa Ling, Auli’i Cravalho and Jason Y. Lee, whose Jubilee YouTube Channel presents the global special from LeBron James’ The SpringHill Company.