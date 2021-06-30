A Very Brady Drag-tacular, ‘America’ Gone Bonkers, Extraordinary Dogs, UFOs Declassified

An eclectic lineup of new programming includes a drag makeover of The Brady Bunch, an extremely irreverent alt-history look at America’s past, a tribute to canines who go above and beyond the call of duty, and a three-hour investigation of UFOs from Discovery.

PARAMOUNT +

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch

Special

Here’s the story … as you’ve never seen it before. In a Pride Month drag-stravaganza, members of the original cast of the iconic The Brady Bunch recreate a vintage episode from 1971 (“Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?”) with the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorites. Barry Williams takes on the dad role of Mike Brady—BenDeLaCreme steps out of drag to play Greg—while Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland return as younger brothers Peter and Bobby. Brady stars Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen also participate in supporting roles, while Drag Race veterans take over the core female characters: Shea Couleé (Marcia), Bianca Del Rio (Carol), Kylie Sonique Love (Jan), Kandy Muse (Cindy) and Nina West (Alice). State-of-the-art technology transports the cast into the original Brady home – and look for cameos by RuPaul and Michelle Visage.

NETFLIX

America: The Motion Picture

Movie Premiere

It’s the American Revolution … as you’ve never seen it before. Channing Tatum is among the producers of this outrageously irreverent animated revisionist history lesson. He gives voice to a chainsaw-wielding George Washington, leading a team of revolutionaries including Sam Adams (Jason Mantzoukas)—cue the beer jokes—Thomas Edison (Olivia Munn), Paul Revere (Bobby Moynihan) and a disgruntled Geronimo (Raoul Max Trujillo) as they take on the British Army and turncoat Benedict Arnold (Andy Samberg). Judy Greer is Martha Washington, Will Forte is Abraham Lincoln and Simon Pegg the adversary King James in a film unlikely to be taught in classrooms.

SMITHSONIAN

Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs

Series Premiere 8/7c

A new docuseries honors mankind’s best friend, with each episode devoted to a special vocation, when dogs act as lifesavers, protectors, partners, even scent detectives. The opening episode looks at a wide range of “rescuers,” as dogs train on land and water to be able to come to the aid of disaster victims and endangered wildlife.

DISCOVERY

UFOs Declassified: LIVE

Special 8/7c

The Pentagon’s recently released report on UFOs—or as they call them, UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena)—continues to generate TV analysis, including a three-hour blowout across Discovery’s linear platforms. Josh Gates (Expedition Unknown) hosts the three-hour event, questioning top experts from NASA and government as well as pop-culture figures including The X-Files creator Chris Carter as they sift through the inconclusive evidence and speculate on what’s still out there. (Simulcast with Science Channel and Travel Channel)

Inside Wednesday TV: