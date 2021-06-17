‘Sophie: A Murder In West Cork’: Netflix Releases Trailer For True Crime Series (VIDEO)

Netflix is keeping true crime fans satisfied as the streamer has released a trailer (watch below) for its upcoming three-part documentary about the murder of French film and TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Produced by Lightbox, Sophie: A Murder In West Cork premieres on June 30 and explores the mystery surrounding the death of Toscan du Plantier, who was killed at her isolated holiday home in West Cork, Ireland, in 1996. The docuseries will feature contributions from her family, including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, and Ian Bailey, an English journalist who became the center of the investigation.

Despite the suspicion and speculation, Bailey was never prosecuted in Ireland based on an apparent lack of evidence. A trial was held in absentia in France in 2019, where Bailey was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison. However, Ireland has refused to extradite him.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“In making this documentary, we wanted to honour Sophie, her family and that rural community in the West of Ireland,” said Suzanne Lavery, an executive producer on the series alongside Simon and Jonathan Chinn. “Even now, I find it genuinely astonishing that something so terrible could have happened not just to a woman who appeared to have such a gilded life but in such a beautiful place and to a community that prided itself on its peacefulness, its safety and inclusivity.”

The series director, John Dower (My Scientology Movie), added, “I’m a great believer in ensemble filmmaking with a large cast of storytellers, because a story is never simple. You need all those different takes and angles to get to the richer, more compelling stories. I also always look for people who have genuinely lived the story we are telling.”

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork is one of many upcoming projects revolving around this tragic yet compelling case. Toscan du Plantier’s murder was the subject of the critically acclaimed 2018 podcast, West Cork, by documentary-maker Jennifer Forde and journalist Sam Bungey and has been optioned by Sister Productions (Chernobyl) to be adapted for a drama series.

Meanwhile, this coming weekend in the U.K., Sky TV will premiere Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie, a five-part documentary series by six-time Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan.