‘All My Children’ Actor Ray MacDonnell Dies At 93

Veteran actor Ray MacDonnell, best known for his role as Dr. Joe Martin on ABC’s All My Children, has died at age 93.

The news was first reported by Michael Fairman TV, who confirmed that MacDonnell died of natural causes on June 10 at his home in Chappaqua, New York. A private memorial will be held with close relatives and family. He is survived by his wife Patricia and his three children, Kyle, Daniel, and Sarah.

MacDonnell started his career with appearances on series such as The Jack Benny Program, Robert Montgomery Presents, Armstrong Circle Theatre, and Producers’ Showcase. He later landed the role of businessman Philip Capice in the soap opera The Edge of Night, which he starred in for eight years. He also played the title role of Dick Tracy in a live-action Dick Tracy television pilot, though the show was not picked up.

However, the late actor is most recognized for his portrayal of family patriarch Dr. Joe Martin in the long-running soap All My Children. MacDonnell starred in the show for 40 years before announcing his retirement in 2009, though he would still make guest appearances from time to time, including for the short-lived online revival, which premiered 18 months after the series’ ABC finale.

MacDonnell, who received a Daytime Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2004, also starred on Broadway in Mame alongside Angela Lansbury and Ann Miller.