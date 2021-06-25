Results: Readers Pick Their Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host So Far

Jeopardy!‘s 37th season has been filled with a roller-coaster of emotion following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, but some helpful guests have been keeping things going.

Since January, former champs, reporters, actors, and athletes have graced the stage to fill Trebek’s empty spot and fans have had a lot of thoughts. As we reach the back half of upcoming guest hosts, we’re taking a look at how they rank among viewers.

In a recent reader poll (which is still active), viewers are making their feelings clear and it’s quite obvious who the favorite is based on the results so far. According to the poll, with 36,513 votes cast as of Friday, June 25, The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik is the clear-cut frontrunner for fan-favorite with 15,930 votes, that’s 43.6%.

Following Bialik and rounding out the top three are Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers and G.O.A.T. champion Ken Jennings who are nearly evenly ranked. Rodgers managed to edge out Jennings by one vote with the quarterback receiving 6,489 (17.8%) votes against Jennings’ 6.488 (17.7%).

Trailing behind are Tournament of Champions guest host Buzzy Cohen with 3,230 votes (8.9%), executive producer Mike Richards with 2,522 votes (6.9%), Anderson Cooper with 973 votes (2.7%), and Bill Whitaker with 440 votes (1.2%).

On the lower side of things, Katie Couric and Dr. Mehmet Oz don’t even break the 1% mark with Couric pulling in 312 votes (0.9%) and Oz bringing in 121 votes (0.3%). Below, let us know how you feel about the reader poll results, and if you haven’t cast your vote, visit the poll here.

