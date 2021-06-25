‘Good Girls’ Officially Canceled After 4 Seasons at NBC

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately, Good Girls is coming to a close sooner than expected.

The dark comedy starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman has been canceled at NBC after a four-season run. Hope for the show lingered as Netflix considered taking on the program, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, that option has also vanished.

See Also 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me' Canceled After 1 Season at Netflix A roundup of all of the shows that are coming to an end this year.

The show had found a relatively strong fanbase on the streamer when new seasons were added, but Netflix won’t continue the show it holds global rights to. The news comes amid Season 4’s continued airing on NBC.

The final five installments will continue to air on NBC in its 10/9c slot on Sundays. From creator Jenna Bans, Good Girls followed sisters Beth (Hendricks) and Annie (Whitman) and friend Ruby (Retta) as they attempt to solve their financial issues in an unconventional way. Their suburban escapades soon catch the attention of a local gang leader (Manny Montana‘s Rio), sparking a series of events no one could have fathomed.

The show reportedly was going to be renewed for a fifth and final season on NBC as Universal Television wanted to continue the series, but financial issues got in the way. The original series joins other canceled titles at the network including Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest, and Debris.

Let us know how you feel about the cancellation, and sound off in the comments section below.

Good Girls, Sundays, 10/9c, NBC