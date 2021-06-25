Tributes Pour In as Conan O’Brien Wraps Up His Late-Night Show

The entertainment industry paid tribute to Conan O’Brien on Thursday as he capped off his 28-year late-night career with a farewell show featuring Will Ferrell, Jack Black, and Homer Simpson.

“It’s hard to believe it’s our final show on TBS,” O’Brien said at the top of the show. “Every night, I always said we had a really great show. I was often lying. But tonight, we really do have a great show. And if we don’t, what are you going to do about it? I’ll be long gone.”

The show included a skit from The Simpsons, which O’Brien wrote on between 1991-1993, with Homer confusing the talk show host for an Impractical Joker. There was also a Zoom call from Ferrell, who had previously said his goodbyes when O’Brien left The Tonight Show in 2010. “It’s f***ing exhausting,” Ferrell joked before pre-taping farewell videos for O’Brien’s upcoming HBO Max show and potential future shows on Al Jazeera, MTV3 and Delta Inflight.

Black appeared as the show’s final in-studio guest, though a planned skit had to be abandoned when the Tenacious D singer injured himself during a pre-tape. “It felt fitting for our show,” said O’Brien. “When Carson and Letterman, all of these legends go off the air, everything is meticulous. Of course, we would think of a bit where Jack pretends to get hurt and when filming it, Jack gets hurt. We’re the only show in the history of the medium that would actually do that.”

As O’Brien bowed out, stars from across comedy, film, television, and music sent their well wishes. “There are few with guaranteed spots in the Comedy Hall of Fame, but @ConanOBrien is one of those folks who has reigned supreme in every single comedic endeavor he has set out to achieve,” actor Josh Gad tweeted.

“Congrats to this funny young man @ConanOBrien on 28 years of his late night programs,” wrote John Cleese. “One of my absolute favourite talk show hosts, looking forward to your next adventure my friend!”

Meanwhile, comedian and actress Lauren Lapkus talked of how she grew up admiring the Conan host. “As a kid, I loved staying up late to watch Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and I always dreamed of getting to be on the show,” she posted on Instagram. “So cool to have a dream like that come true… It’s the end of an era!”

“I’ve devoted all of my adult life to pursuing this phantom intersection between smart and stupid. There’s a lot of people that believe that the two can’t co-exist but I will tell you that when [they] come together, it’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” O’Brien said as his closing thought. He will next move to HBO Max where he will host a variety show.

Check out more reaction and tributes below:

Congrats to this funny young man @ConanOBrien on 28 years of his late night programs. One of my absolute favourite talk show hosts, looking forward to your next adventure my friend! pic.twitter.com/JRUYr2VzTA — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 24, 2021

Congrats @ConanOBrien @TeamCoco! You’re the best of the best. Thanks for always being the funniest person in the room, but more importantly, being kind. Also congrats to me; I look f***ing great in this photo. pic.twitter.com/AfJpnlZNQW — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 24, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Lapkus (@laurenlapkus)

There are few with guaranteed spots in the Comedy Hall of Fame, but @ConanOBrien is one of those folks who has reigned supreme in every single comedic endeavor he has set out to achieve. As his hosting path comes to an end, I am certain the best is yet to come. Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/eKxCzfZ5Yf — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 24, 2021

Huge congrats to @ConanOBrien @TeamCoco !! Conan O’Brien is always so funny, so kind, and so beyond brilliant to share time with. Maybe that’s because he’s so funny, so kind, and so brilliant. And he’s just getting started! pic.twitter.com/1qBCjD361m — bob saget (@bobsaget) June 24, 2021

I was at SNL when @ConanOBrien was a writer and when Lorne said he was going to give Late Night to Conan, every one of us said “Great. He’s the funniest person I know.”

Congrats to all my friends at @TeamCoco on an incredible run. — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) June 24, 2021

My fourth cousin ⁦@ConanOBrien⁩ always makes me laugh. Apparently even louder when he has facial hair. His “final” show is tonight. Then he reinvents himself again on ⁦@hbomax⁩ pic.twitter.com/NcHawYxQXk — Denis Leary (@denisleary) June 24, 2021

Thanks to @ConanOBrien for having us on over the years! Congrats on an amazing run. 🙌 https://t.co/RkfoY2yFS8 — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) June 24, 2021

Congratulations, @ConanOBrien & @teamcoco. It’s been a pleasure being on your show and I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Here’s a throwback of some fun and unforgettable coffee content we’ve talked about! #TBT pic.twitter.com/bLQZmOsoP0 — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) June 24, 2021

Congratulations to our friend and brother in TBS time slots, @ConanOBrien, on his show finale. Can’t you see the resemblance?? pic.twitter.com/wwRZnONrRS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

Hey @ConanOBrien what’s going on? It’s just a new chapter, right? Your show is my home. I’ll try and crash at your next show house! pic.twitter.com/IRLzNSRI3M — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) June 24, 2021

JB, KG & @ConanOBrien sitting in a tree, they all ummm love late night TV. JB is Conan’s last guest of his late night career. Thanks for always welcoming the D-family to the show over the years. Sorry JB blew your head off that one time! Tune in tonight at 11/10c! pic.twitter.com/PDT3LMxVXj — Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) June 24, 2021