Michael Bolton Promises to ‘Stand By’ Demi Burnett on ‘Celebrity Dating Game’ (VIDEO)

Demi Burnett tried to find a forever love on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, to no avail. However, ABC’s giving her a third chance next Monday on The Celebrity Dating Game as the self-professed “queer queen” will interview three different candidates – one man and two women – hoping to find someone special.

The three contenders will be given some clues as to the reality star’s identity when host Michael Bolton sings The Pretenders hit “I’ll Stand By You” with some stylized lyrics unique to Burnett. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below in which the Grammy-winner serenades Burnett.

Burnett won’t be the only celebrity grilling potential love interests in the June 28 episode of The Celebrity Dating Game. Actor Taye Diggs (All American; Private Practice) will also appear in the episode as he interviews three potential dates.

Will a first impression help Burnett decide on whom she should choose? One of the questions she’ll ask her contenders is what the sentence at the top of their dating profile would be. The Celebrity Dating Game is hosted by Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and Bolton.

The Celebrity Dating Game, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC