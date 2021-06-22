‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes for Using an Inaccurate Term in a Recent Clue

Jeopardy! is issuing an apology to viewers following one of its recent episodes during which an outdated term was used to describe Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.

In the episode helmed by guest host Savannah Guthrie, contestants were faced with a medical category that included a not-so-accurate clue. The clue in question reads: “Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small,” and the correct question response was “What is the heart?”

Many viewers and medical experts took to the internet following the episode to note that the clue isn’t entirely true and the term “Grinch Syndrome” is not a term used in today’s vernacular.

“I’ve had POTS for 13+ years,” Twitter user @lillielainoff wrote. “I have been to countless doctors, specialists, clinics, hospitals, etc. Not once have I heard the term ‘Grinch Syndrome.’ Not until it was the description for my condition on @Jeopardy.”

Yesterday’s program included a clue about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 22, 2021

Since then, Jeopardy! has followed up the fan responses with an apology. “Yesterday’s program included a clue about postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS),” the Twitter statement began. “After hearing from the community, we found we used an outdated and inaccurate term for this disorder, and we apologize.”

Some viewers pointed out that POTS doesn’t have anything to do with heart size, and is tied to the nervous system. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, POTS is a disorder of the autonomic nervous system which is tied to heart rate, blood pressure, sweating, and body temperature. Symptoms of POTS commonly include an increased heart rate when standing.

