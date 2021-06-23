A Rom-Com ‘Good on Paper,’ ‘Blacklist’ and ‘Kids’ Finales, ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger stars in and writes a “mostly true” romantic-comedy love story with a twist. The Blacklist wraps its eighth season with one of its stars heading for the exit. CBS’s Kids Say the Darndest Things signs off with young violin prodigies playing the darndest music. Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle once again turns the TV dating show on its horny head.

NETFLIX

Good On Paper

Movie Premiere

Iliza Shlesinger knocks them dead on the roast and stand-up circuit, but how good is this sharp comedian when it comes to following her heart? She writes and stars in this romcom—based on a “mostly true” story, we’re assured—as Andrea Singer, a comic who unexpectedly falls for Dennis (Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen), a nerdy but sweet hedge-fund Yaley who seems too good to be true. At least that’s what her bestie, Margot (Margaret Cho), thinks, urging Andrea to go to extremes to find out more about her guy. Because how could that ruin a perfectly wonderful but possibly illusory relationship?

NBC

The Blacklist

Season Finale 10/9c

Expect more revelatory shoes to drop—perhaps more clearly this week?—in the Season 8 finale as Red (James Spader) makes an unsettling request to Liz (Megan Boone) in exchange for him opening up about his identity. Answers had better be forthcoming, now that the word is out that Boone is leaving the show after this season, prompting what the producers call a reset for Season 9.

CBS

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Season Finale 8/7c

They also play the darndest instruments, and in the season finale of the family-friendly show, a group of young violin prodigies show their stuff with a performance that might actually leave host Tiffany Haddish speechless. Though likely not for long, considering that another segment has her advising her small-fry audience on ways to make a buck.

Netflix

Too Hot to Handle

Season Premiere

Give this reality show credit for redefining sexual tension. The second season of this tongue-in-cheek (definitely not in mouth) series brings 10 new buff singles into an exotic tropical setting, the better to hook up—except this show won’t let them. The rules are that if any of these hotties break the rules—no kissing, heavy petting or even self-gratification—their cash cache of $100,000 will begin to shrink. The first four episodes drop today, with the remaining six episodes available next Wednesday.

Inside Wednesday TV: