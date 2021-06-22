‘Sexy Beasts’: Rob Delaney to Narrate Costume-Based Dating Show on Netflix

Catastrophe star and comedian Rob Delaney is set to narrate Netflix’s unusual new dating series that will see singles transformed into various animals and mythical creatures.

As first reported by Variety, Netflix has picked up two seasons of Sexy Beasts, a reality show based on Lion TV’s original British series that aired on BBC Three back in 2014. The format has contestants enter blind date scenarios while dressed in elaborate costumes made with Hollywood movie prosthetics. The show has been sold around the world by All3Media International as the popularity of The Masked Singer has brought a demand for visual, costume-based reality competitions.

“Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process,” said Simon Welton, creator and executive producer for Lion TV. “With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat.”

In each episode, a new single will chose from three potential love matches, all of whom are hidden behind costumes. The idea is that the connections will be made purely on personality and not physical attraction. The chosen person will only reveal their real face once the single has made their final decision.

“I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like,” Welton added.

All six episodes of the first season will land on Netflix globally on July 21, with a six-episode second season scheduled for release later in the year. The series is executive produced by Welton (Big Brother UK) and directed by Sam Campbell (The Circle). Sarah Clarke (Body Fixers) serves as producer.

Leading FX artist Kristyan Mallet (Mission Impossible, The Theory of Everything) also worked on the show, designing 48 unique makeup designs for the show’s contributors.

“It’s great to be working with a streamer that supports genuine creativity and risk-taking across the genres,” said Lion TV’s Nick Catliff and Richard Bradley. “Making an ambitious transatlantic dating show through the pandemic was a massive challenge for us all at Lion but we are thrilled with the way it’s turned out.”